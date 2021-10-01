OM: Djellit accuses Sampaoli

Didier Deschamps announced the list of 23 players to compete in the final four of the Nations League. Hard blow for Mandanda, he does not appear in this last …

Nothing is going well for Steve Mandanda at the moment. Relegated to the OM sidelines, he has also just lost his place as the third goalkeeper of the French team, to the benefit of Benoit Costil. While there was a possibility that he would find the Olympian cage this Thursday, it was again Pau Lopez who started the meeting.

For the journalist Nabil Djellit, Mandanda enough to blame Sampaoli …

Didier Deschamps justified the absence of the historic Marseille captain:

“I make sporting choices, group life is another thing… Even if Steve is a regular at EDF, compared to his current situation, I made this decision. ” Didier Deschamps– Source: Press conf (09/30/21)

I know what Steve can bring – Cheyrou

“JI know what Steve can bring to the pitch and to the locker room. It’s intangible, but very important … If the current goalkeeper was Donnarumma or Navas, we could say that he is much better. It’s easier to accept when the one who takes your place is much stronger than you ” Benoit Cheyrou– Source: La Provence (09/29/21)





The post-match debrief with Gael Andonian

Hot fan reaction to refereeing and Galatasaray draw



The reaction of OM coach Jorge Sampaoli after the press conference:

“We started a little confused, we lacked precision in our outings, despite our efforts, we could not obtain the victory. We were clearly superior to Lokomotiv Moscow and still significantly superior to Galatasaray this evening (Thursday). The team deserves to have six points. The penalty refused to Guendouzi? The ref was very close to the action, then he used VAR to make a decision. I don’t take care of that, I take care of the players and the field. Ünder was much better in the second half, he is fundamental for us, unfortunately he lacked a little precision to score or pass. ” Jorge Sampaoli – Source: Press conference