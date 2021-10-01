“Orange has the means to finance the development of Orange Bank on its own” (Paul de Leusse, Deputy CEO of Orange, in charge of financial services)

LA TRIBUNE- Why did Orange decide to buy back the 22% stake in Groupama and hold 100% of the capital of Orange Bank?

PAUL DE LEUSSE- The main reason for this operation is that we are rapidly accelerating the development of the bank, with more than 40,000 new customers every month, a presence in France and Spain and new international projects. However, Groupama clearly indicated to us that it was not intended to support this growth while wishing to remain our commercial partner. This is why Groupama is withdrawing from the capital of Orange Bank but it is also re-engaging with us as a distributor, with exclusivity on our daily banking and credit products which is extended until 2028. Groupama will therefore remain an important partner, between 30 and 40% of our credit production this year, but its weight in the activity will logically decrease with the growth of our activity.

Will Orange have the means to finance the growth of Orange Bank on its own when the group is already engaged in heavy investments in telecoms?

Yes, Orange has the means to finance the development of Orange Bank on its own and will reinvest in its subsidiary by carrying out a capital increase of 230 million euros, which is very substantial. And why our shareholder commits again? Because it notes both our commercial momentum, our strong increase in revenues, 57% over one year in the first half of the year, and the continuous drop in our management costs per client, by 35% in three years thanks to our efforts to digitize process. We are on a virtuous financial path, which will allow us to achieve profitability by the end of 2024.

Why have the discussions you entered into with banks for a possible entry into your capital not come to an end?

We were indeed looking for a partner who could take the place of Groupama, that is to say become a minority shareholder, and provide us with technological bricks that we did not necessarily have. But the partners with whom we spoke were seeking to take control of the bank while Orange wanted to remain in the majority. But the other reason is that the industrial advantage was not obvious. We want to continue investing in our banking platform on a daily basis, in particular the payments which represent the heart of our offer.

But on the other bricks of our offer, whether it is our offer for professionals, consumer credit or insurance, we prefer to look for partners who can outsource these solutions. And, we realized that it was better to turn to the world of fintech than to that of traditional banking to find solutions that were digital, efficient and above all quick to implement. Ultimately, the big lesson is that if we want to go fast, we can’t do everything.

Moreover, fintechs have understood this very well and they rarely cover the entire value chain. It is this ecosystem functioning that we find very relevant and it is in this direction that we want to go. It is for this reason that we bought the fintech Anytime in the professional and SME segment, that we forged a partnership in credit with Younited and that we launched a call for tenders in the world of affinity insurance.

Faced with some of your digital banking competitors, your customer acquisition rate seems slower, however. Are you worried about this?

Today, we have 1.6 million customers in Europe, half banking and half insurance, a proportion that can be found in terms of conquest, ie around 20,000 bank customers and 20,000 customers who take out insurance. But above all, we have opted for value: more than 90% of our new customers take a paid product, a loan, a premium bank account or insurance, which, moreover, generates much more recurring turnover than a basic bank account! The crux of the matter is having active customers with paid services. We have therefore made the choice, a completely assumed choice, to reduce the conquest of bank customers in favor of more active customers and paying services. We have also reduced our acquisition cost per customer by 25% in three years!





What do you think can make the difference between all the digital banks currently on the market?

First of all, there is the quality of the offers. All these offers are not of equal quality, especially when looking at indicators, such as the NPS (balance of positive and negative opinions). On this indicator, we are above 40 while traditional banks oscillate between -10 and +10. The second subject is that of value, which is also linked to quality. Free services are obviously not sustainable over time. Finally, the third element, which for us is a strong differentiator, is the distribution capacity.

We are a digital bank, but the connection is most often done in an Orange store. This is very important because it allows us to reach customers who have not engaged in digital banking. Today, for 100 commercial acts on the mobile in the Orange store, 35 commercial banking or insurance acts are carried out. We succeeded in putting the bank in the commercial act of the seller.

What benefits do you expect from bringing the telecoms world closer to that of banking?

There is in fact a hybridization of telecoms and financial services. But the most interesting thing for us is that an Orange customer is more loyal when he also has his account with Orange Bank and vice versa. Customers themselves value this hybridization. A telecom operator like Orange has many fundamental assets for a banking relationship: detailed knowledge of customers and their needs, 100% digital customer experience, capacity for innovation and of course a network of shops. It is up to us to put these assets at the service of our banking clients.