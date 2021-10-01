Our FIFA 22 test: we do not change a team that draws

This test was carried out on PS5 for three days with a FIFA 22 Ultimate version provided by EA Sports.

In the world of football, FIFA has become like a king without a coach. The number one sports video game is far from losing its crown. But for lack of renewal, the simulation of EA Sports ended up frustrating, even annoying its most fervent servants. The throne is still in place, thanks to the achievements of the series and a cruel lack of competition. But the sovereign is no longer so comfortably installed there. Does its new FIFA 22 opus, which comes out this Friday for the entire public, announced as the first entirely designed for new generation consoles, allow it to establish its supremacy a little more in the video game landscape? The promises are there, but they are not fully kept.

Warning, PC, PS4 and Xbox One players will also be little affected by the following test since they were not really taken into consideration by EA Sports when providing its annual version. The novelties are minimal in the absence of the main change of this FIFA 22, the so-called Hypermotion technology, so much highlighted since its announcement.

Hypermotion rather than Hyper-emotion

This new system for capturing 11 against 11 formations on real terrain instead of each player individually in the studio heralded a small revolution in the movement of teams and in the tactical intelligence of players in the field. The Hypermotion offers many new relevant animations (more than 4000 all the same), but the great upheaval is more subtle than it jumps to the eyes, confirming our first sensations controllers in hand a few weeks ago. It does not offer the hoped-for leap forward in terms of placement, still too dependent on the individual tendencies of each player. And if defensively, the goalkeepers have reviewed their copies with great pleasure, the excessively favorable counters have unfortunately not disappeared, and the duels seemed to us to be more perilous to master.

More broadly, the gameplay has evolved in small steps, but these are going in the right direction. The physics of the ball has been improved, lovers of the long game will enjoy crosses and other passes over defense. The game has lost in speed what it has gained in realism and construction pleasure. Anything but a bad thing then. But the impression of spending time on an update of versions of previous years remains quite persistent. The Frostbite engine, which calculates and generates on-screen actions, used since FIFA 17 (but developed for almost ten years) seems to be reaching its limits.

When FIFA is inspired by its illustrious rivals

This FIFA 22 is thus in the tradition of its predecessors, for better or for worse. The atmospheres – especially for specific competitions like the Champions League or the Bundesliga – are still as successful as ever, and the comments with now the only Hervé Mathoux at the helm have paradoxically gained in interest. The wealth of licenses, even if some African selections have disappeared, or its modes of play, they no longer need to be demonstrated.





EA Sports’ colt FIFA Ultimate Team is just like any FIFA 22: consistent yet warmed up. Casual players will appreciate the Division Rivals game overhaul, which will take a little less time to spend to get some rewards. But the lucrative card collection mode to create your dream team sees its facelift stop there, EA does not seem bored by the necessary checkout of its users to go the distance, despite the many global criticisms. around FUT. The Volta mode has been seen at a discount but wisely. Exit a story mode frankly dispensable and caricature at will, the cousin “street football” FIFA turns to what it should have been from its inception, an arcade mode and intended for online.

The pleasant breeze of freshness is to be found in the Career and the Pro Club, somewhat neglected in recent years. The first now allows you to create your club from A to Z, from its name to its stadium or its anthems, but also its sports DNA such as its budget, its policy or the quality of its workforce. Finding players created from scratch with fictitious names recalls the heyday of the Masters League mode, a Proust madeleine of many players in the heyday of the game Pro Evolution Soccer, FIFA’s main competitor.

The Club Pro, boosted in France in recent months by the adventures of FC Silmi, a team made up of eight streamers who have gathered up to 100,000 spectators on Twitch in recent months, also has the right to a well-felt overhaul. The mode which makes it possible to create an online team in which each player controls only his avatar has acquired a new system of experience and capacities which will diversify the profiles a little more on the meadow.

FIFA 22 is thus doing a little better than its little brother from last season, even if their resemblance remains too great to believe in a real new generation. Satisfying more than brilliant, the game should still hold a cozy place toasty among the bestsellers of the year. But by its gameplay, the EA Sports simulation once again relies on continuity rather than being ambitious. Without an opponent of his size – the release of eFootball is a dismal fiasco and the ambitious plans of UFC and Goals are still embryonic – FIFA retains the luxury of maintaining itself without falling into the soft underbelly. However, it would be high time to go back to the summits.

