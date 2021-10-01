Paris: strange scenario, leaden Europe, reinvigorated W-Street

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse is doing well with a close at break-even (-0.04%) in a context of ‘saloon doors’: the CAC opened on a big downward ‘gap’ nearly -100Pts to 6.421 but the initial 1.5% decline was resumed and the CAC40 even gained + 0.2% (to 6.535) with the reopening of Wall Street.

At mid-session, the rise in the US indices is amplified with a gain of + 1% of the Dow Jones (boosted by the + 8% of Merck which announced the possible marketing of an antiviral reducing by 50% the hospitalizations for cause of Covid), + 0.6% of the S & P500 and + 0.4% of the Nasdaq (BioNTech symmetrically loses -8.5%, Moderna -11.5%).

The Russell-2000 stands out with a gain of +1.1% … is the risk-on already back?

The Euro-Stoxx50 followed the same surreal trajectory and posted a score of -0.3% after -1.4% this morning.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange set the tone by falling 2.4% on Friday, Taiwan lost -2.15% and Seoul -1.3%.

‘A change is happening as the feeling of risk aversion spreads to the bond markets and yields gradually fall,’ worries Danske Bank.

“If current market trends continue, we should see the end of the outperformance of value stocks and, consequently, also see an underperformance of bank stocks,” continues the bank.

In terms of statistics, the PMI IHS Markit buyers index of the French manufacturing industry fell from 57.5 in August to 55 in September, thus posting its lowest level since January, but continuing to signal a strong improvement in the market. economic conditions of the sector.





In the eurozone, growth in the manufacturing sector slowed again in September, dropping from 58.6 last month, down from 61.4 in August, according to the final version of the IHS Markit survey of business managers. purchase (PMI).

Across the Atlantic, household consumption expenditure increased by 0.8% in August compared to the previous month in the United States (+ 0.7% expected), according to the Department of Commerce.

For their part, their income rose 0.2%, again in line with economists’ expectations. On an annual basis, the rate of increase of the PCE price index increased by 0.1 point to + 4.3% in August (and remained at + 3.6% excluding energy and food), PCE core rate increased from + 0.3% to + 3.3% per year.

In the news of French stocks, Air Liquide (+ 1.2%), TotalEnergies and Vinci Concessions indicate that they are joining forces with other major international industrial players to create the largest global fund dedicated to the development of carbon-free hydrogen infrastructure .

Eurofins announced Friday that an American judge had rendered a judgment favorable to its subsidiary Viracor by invalidating the claims made by a competitor on one of its patents.

Thales announces that its Board of Directors, which met on September 30, decided to pay an interim dividend of € 0.60 per share for the current 2021 fiscal year, which will be detached on December 7 and in payment on December 9.

Finally, Orange (-1%) announces that it has decided to accelerate the development of Orange Bank, with a capital increase of 230 million euros which will accelerate the growth projects provided for in the bank’s strategic plan.