Paris: the index bends under the weight of uncertainties

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse yields nearly 0.8% in Paris, at 6470 points, in a context of concerns, particularly around the rise in inflation and energy prices.

The other world stock markets are not left out: yesterday, the Dow Jones literally slipped 1.6% to return to its lowest level since the end of June, while the Nasdaq dropped nearly 0.5%. In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 2.4% on Friday.

‘A change is happening as the feeling of risk aversion spreads to the bond markets and yields gradually fall,’ worries Danske Bank.

“If current market trends continue, we should see the end of the outperformance of value stocks and, consequently, also see an underperformance of bank stocks,” continues the bank.

In terms of statistics, the PMI IHS Markit buyers index of the French manufacturing industry fell from 57.5 in August to 55 in September, thus posting its lowest level since January, but continuing to signal a strong improvement in the market. economic conditions of the sector.

In the eurozone, growth in the manufacturing sector slowed again in September, dropping from 58.6 last month, down from 61.4 in August, according to the final version of the IHS Markit survey of business managers. purchase (PMI).





Investors will also take note of the inflation figures in the euro zone in September before discovering, in the afternoon, household spending and the manufacturing ISM in the United States, as well as consumer confidence in Michigan. .

In the news of French stocks, Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci Concessions indicate that they are joining forces with other major international industrial players to create the largest global fund dedicated to the development of carbon-free hydrogen infrastructure.

Eurofins announced Friday that an American judge had rendered a judgment favorable to its subsidiary Viracor by invalidating the claims made by a competitor on one of its patents.

Thales announces that its Board of Directors, which met on September 30, decided to pay an interim dividend of € 0.60 per share for the current 2021 fiscal year, which will be detached on December 7 and in payment on December 9.

Finally, Orange announces that it has decided to accelerate the development of Orange Bank, with a capital increase of 230 million euros which will accelerate the growth projects provided for in the bank’s strategic plan.