Patrick Drahi wants to get his hands on Eutelsat

Patrick Drahi’s appetite seems insatiable. After the announcement, Monday, September 20, of the repurchase of ” small “ telecoms operator Coriolis for 415 million euros by his group Altice, the billionaire, already present in telecoms, media or cable in Europe and the United States, wants to afford Eutelsat. This French company, created in 1977, is the world’s third largest player in the telecommunications satellite market, notably offering access to the Internet or to thousands of television channels.





At this stage, the case is far from being concluded. Eutelsat confirmed, in a press release released on the evening of Wednesday, September 29, that it had received a takeover proposal. “Unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding by Patrick Drahi”. But the company indicates to have rejected it and not to engage in discussions on the basis of this proposal, considered insufficient. A decision made at “Unanimity” through its governance bodies, she explains. This choice could still change if the founder of Altice increases.

While the title of the satellite operator traded Wednesday evening at 10.35 euros, valuing the company at 2.4 billion euros on the stock market, Patrick Drahi would have proposed around 12 euros per share. The price of Eutelsat reached this level at the opening of the Place de Paris, Thursday morning. The State will have a say in the ongoing negotiations, the Public Investment Bank (Bpifrance) being the largest shareholder of Eutelsat, with nearly 20% of the capital. “We are following this with the greatest vigilance”, we assure Bercy.

Strategic sector

Patrick Drahi’s offer comes as Eutelsat has suffered on the stock market in recent years, having peaked at more than 32 euros in 2015. However, the rating does not say everything. The company, which employs around 1,200 people worldwide, achieved sales of € 1.2 billion and operating income of € 347 million in 2020, and has significant cash flow .

For a telecom operator, the satellite sector is becoming strategic. In the future, it could nibble away market share in very high-speed Internet, by competing with historical players in areas poorly served by fiber and 5G. It is with this in mind that billionaires Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, are currently investing in the niche of constellations of low-orbiting satellites. Eutelsat, for its part, invested $ 550 million (472 million euros, at the current rate) in the spring to take nearly a quarter of the capital of the Anglo-Indian company OneWeb, a pioneer of satellite constellations.

