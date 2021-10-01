Pécresse promises to launch six new EPRs

Valérie Pécresse has promised to go back on the scheduled shutdowns of nuclear reactors if she is elected president in 2022, and to launch “six new EPRs”, presenting her energy program in Cherbourg on Friday.

“We must think our energy policy with two imperatives: global warming, but also the independence of our country”, she assured during a press conference, before a visit of the EPR of Flamanville (Manche ).





In line with General de Gaulle, “to whom we owe our nuclear strategy”, she promised to “go back on the program for the early closure of 12 reactors” and to launch “a new nuclear program”.

It also intends to “grant EDF the launch of an industrial series of six new EPRs” and relaunch “the 4th generation Astrid reactor project”.

The Minister for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher had indicated in the morning that the executive could decide on the construction of new EPR nuclear reactors even before the end of the Flamanville plant site.

But “nuclear will not be enough” according to Ms. Pécresse, and “it will be necessary to develop, according to local configurations, small hydro, photovoltaic and wind power”, provided that they respect the landscapes and that the residents adhere to the project. .

She also pleaded for “a big plan to use clean hydrogen”.

“The climate emergency was not taken seriously enough,” said Ms. Pécresse, who pleaded for “a completely carbon-free France in 2050”.