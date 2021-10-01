Pelé left the hospital but will undergo chemotherapy

This is good news in the difficult situation that Pelé and his family are going through. Through a message posted on the account Instragam from the football legend, we learn that the man now 80 years old was able to leave this Thursday the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had been hospitalized for several weeks after having been operated on for a colon tumor . However, the medical establishment said in a statement that King Pelé, although his condition is “stable”, “will undergo chemotherapy, after his operation to remove a tumor in the colon (September 4).”





What follows after this advertisement

“When the road is difficult, celebrate every leg of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but in the last few days I have hit the air more times than usual. I am so happy to be back home. I would like to thank the entire team at Albert Einstein Hospital, who made my stay pleasant, with a human and very affectionate welcome. Thank you also to all of you, who from afar fill my life with so many messages of love ”, can we read on the post Instagram by Pelé. The fight goes on.