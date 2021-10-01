Pete Doherty married Katia de Vidas in Étretat

Benoit Tessier via Reuters
MARRIAGE – They said yes. Pete Doherty and his partner Katia de Vidas got married this Thursday, September 30 in Étretat in Normandy in a small intimate ceremony. In a relationship since 2013, the lovers had just confirmed the rumor of their engagement after fans noticed a ring on Katia’s finger.
The ceremony took place in a small group, at Domaine Saint Clair, a few meters from the sea. Some guests have shared some photos. This is the case of producer David Simon, who shared on Instagram a snapshot of the happy couple: Katia de Vidas in a short and rock wedding dress facing a Pete Doherty all smiles in a black suit, black tie and flowers in the pocket.
Pete Doherty seems to be spending more peaceful days with the French director. He has told BBC Scotland that he has been clean for a year and a half. The singer, who has had numerous drug addiction problems, now says he is staying away from parties and drugs. “It’s something huge for me and yeah, I’m holding up writing music. I still write music ”, he confided.
See also on The HuffPost: Britney Spears announces she is engaged to Sam Asghari