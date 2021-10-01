Pete Doherty married Katia de Vidas in Étretat

MARRIAGE – They said yes. Pete Doherty and his partner Katia de Vidas got married this Thursday, September 30 in Étretat in Normandy in a small intimate ceremony. In a relationship since 2013, the lovers had just confirmed the rumor of their engagement after fans noticed a ring on Katia’s finger.





The ceremony took place in a small group, at Domaine Saint Clair, a few meters from the sea. Some guests have shared some photos. This is the case of producer David Simon, who shared on Instagram a snapshot of the happy couple: Katia de Vidas in a short and rock wedding dress facing a Pete Doherty all smiles in a black suit, black tie and flowers in the pocket.