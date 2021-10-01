Peter Bosz holds his center forward for the derby

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: top 10 top scorers in history

Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani injured, Peter Bosz will rely on another offensive solution for Sunday’s ASSE – OL derby. If we thought that Karl Toko Ekambi, with his current success, was the favorite to occupy this role, the Dutch technician made another choice of center-forward against Brondby in the European Cup (3-0 victory), putting Lucas Paqueta a step higher on the pitch.

Lucas Paqueta, the perfect solution against the Greens?

At the end of the victory against the Scandinavians, Peter Bosz validated this test: “I thought about it since the two were injured. Tino has just returned and I know he can play in this position. Karl can also play there but Lucas has one quality that I appreciate: he knows how to keep the ball. It’s a quality that a center forward must have. Lucas can do that ”.

And the OL coach knows what his Brazilian playing master lacks to become a real goalscorer: “All he needs is goals. Now he has worked well for the team ”. At the end of the Brondby match, Peter Bosz also had one big regret: not having been able to start his turn-over earlier.

“If we had scored before half-time, maybe I could have started to blow some players off at half-time. The hardest part for the players are the last 20 minutes. There, we were able to release some important players at that time, ”said the former Ajax coach. In addition to Bruno Guimaraes, saved the whole match, Peter Bosz was able to give Lucas Paqueta a few minutes of respite in anticipation of the derby. Not insignificant given the sequence of meetings …





