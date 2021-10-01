Peter Nygard, Canadian millionaire accused of dozens of rapes, returns to justice

Long presented as the “self-made man par excellence”, the Canadian millionaire Peter Nygard, accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women including minors, is back on Friday in a Winnipeg court for an extradition hearing.

In prison since December 2020, this 80-year-old fashion mogul faces extradition to the United States to be tried on several charges of sex crimes committed in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas.

The man, who denies the allegations, was denied a bail application last February because the judge feared Mr. Nygard could come into contact with and intimidate witnesses or victims.

Stating that the latter had not respected court decisions at least five times in the past, she also underlined the gravity of the charges against the accused, considering that those of sex trafficking were “disturbing”.

For years, this businessman, a Finnish immigrant who arrived in Canada when he was ten, has enjoyed recounting his incredible rise: starting from nothing, he built a fashion empire from Winnipeg, in the center of the country, had a private jet with his name in capital letters on it and luxurious properties, including a huge estate in the Bahamas …

The one who liked to present himself as a playboy and to pose an open shirt, shoulder-length hair and a big smile in all circumstances also liked to explain that he had found a method not to grow old thanks to injections of stem cells.

Mr. Nygard faces nine counts today, including racketeering and sex trafficking, according to the indictment, involving dozens of victims.

The acts with which he is charged allegedly took place between 1990 and 2020. During this period, the accused and his alleged accomplices, including employees of his group, allegedly “used force, fraud and coercion to bring about crimes women and minors to have sex “with them, says the act.





– “Worse than Epstein” –

The latter would also have relied on those he called his “girlfriends” or “assistants” to “identify new potential victims”, who could be “underage girls crossed in public places like Times Square and Los stores. Angeles “.

He targeted women and girls from “disadvantaged economic backgrounds and / or who had a history of abuse” and controlled them with “threats, false promises of modeling opportunities” …

For Lisa Haba, one of the lawyers representing women who accuse Peter Nygard of rape and sexual assault, the latter is “worse than Epstein”, the American financier who died in prison.

“We think he claimed more victims and was more violent – he committed many acts which were incredibly violent rapes, forced the victims to defecate on him …”, she explains to the AFP.

She adds that “the hurt and pain Nygard caused has lifelong consequences” for these women and “facing this pain takes more strength and courage than most of us can imagine.”

On videos shot by Stephen Feralio, Peter Nygard’s personal cameraman, and which he transmitted to the Canadian public channel CBC, we see certain parties organized in the Bahamas or Los Angeles which are described in the indictment.

“Nygard just had to go downstairs and choose a girl. Usually they were drunk,” summed up Stephen Feralio who decided to show these videos because, he says, “if I don’t expose him, he’ll get away with everything he has done. “

Contacted by AFP, Peter Nygard’s lawyers declined to comment before Friday’s hearing.

His group filed for bankruptcy in March 2020 and closed its some 160 stores a few months later, including one in the famous Times Square neighborhood in New York.

The brand still carries, to this day, the giant photo of the founder, all muscles out. According to court documents, Nygard International’s assets amounted to approximately C $ 175 million. At the time of the shutdown, Nygard, which claimed 12,000 employees at its peak, was down to around 1,400.