photos and release date

The very first Rolls-Royce electric car will land in 2023. Specter, from its name, will pave the way for a 100% connected future which will see the British brand abandon the thermal from 2030.

The idea of ​​a 100% electric Rolls-Royce is not new. For a few months now, many noises from the hallway suggested that the luxury builder was planking on such a project. In January, Coach understood that a first Rolls-Royce electric vehicle inspired by the 103EX concept of 2016 was in the pipeline.

Five months later, the boss of the firm from across the Channel, in the person of Torsten Müller-Ötvös, came to put an end to his rumors by confirming the news: Rolls-Royce is indeed working on a very first car. electric as standard. At the time, a name had even been formalized: Silent Shadow.

Welcome to the Specter

A few months later, the BMW subsidiary returns to the charge with several announcements: one, its trendy automobile will instead take the name of Specter, and two, the 2023 vintage should mark its official launch, we learn in the columns. ofElectrek and the French site Largus.

As of this writing, what do we have to eat? Not much, although the group has already uploaded official photos of the vehicle. This prototype should logically come closer to the final design, marked by a long hood and a coupe car style. Without a doubt, the interior should give pride of place to luxury.





No dedicated platform

According to Largus, this Specter should be based on the modular architecture of the Phantom and Ghost. Here, there would therefore be no question of a new platform exclusively dedicated to electricity. And at the same time, it can be understood: the creation of such a platform would generate huge investments.

Here, Rolls-Royce therefore prefers to turn to an already designed structure that will allow it to better manage its costs. This future series product will also go through a road test phase: no less than 2.5 million test kilometers will be covered before production starts.

100% electric in 2030

This Electric Specter also marks a turning point for Rolls-Royce: in the future, and like many other manufacturers, the British brand will turn its back on thermal. A date has also been announced: from 2030, the deadline set by the United Kingdom to end the sale of thermal.

In Europe, this 100% electric shift will take place in 2035.