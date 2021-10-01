PlayStation Studios: the takeover of Bluepoint Games formalized, a new original game in development!

Takeover announcements have multiplied in recent months on the side of Playstation studios, between that of Firesprite, of Nixxes Software and of Housemarque. Moreover, at the time of the officialization of the acquisition of this last studio, a mysterious article had been published at Playstation japan to report the purchase of Bluepoint Games, a message quickly deleted, but far from being forgotten.

It did not come from nowhere, because Playstation studios confirms today that it will fully acquire Bluepoint Games ! This is only a half-surprise, the team being used to working with Sony Interactive Entertainment, whether for carrying Shadow of the Colossus, God of War Collection on PS3, Gravity Rush Remastered, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection or more recently the noticed PS5 version of Demon’s Souls. Besides, the remake has already sold more than 1.4 million copies, a very good score given the peculiarity of the title and the difficulty of getting a console next-gen. The director of Playstation studios Hermen Hulst and the chairman of Bluepoint Marco Thrush seem delighted with this new step in their joint adventure, as they say on the PlayStation Blog.



By Hermen Hulst, President, PlayStation Studios Today, I’m delighted to announce that PlayStation Studios is growing even further with the arrival of a long-time partner, Bluepoint Games! From the exceptional PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls to the critically acclaimed new PS4 version of Shadow of the Colossus, to the remasterings of hits like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Bluepoint has made a name for itself by creating the remasterings and remakes. the most successful in the sector. With each of its projects, Bluepoint has set the bar even higher in terms of graphics and gameplay, and the studio’s expertise in creating worlds and characters will be a huge plus for future PlayStation projects. Studios. Welcome to the PlayStation Studios family, Bluepoint! By Marco Thrush, President, Bluepoint Games We’re excited to have officially joined PlayStation Studios! Since its inception in 2006, the Bluepoint studio has been based in Austin, Texas. Our team now numbers nearly 70 extremely talented designers, and that’s just the start. Although our studio has grown over the past 15 years, our goals have not changed: to create top quality games while having fun. The cultural aspect has played a key role in our success, and we are delighted that PlayStation Studios is sharing our culture and vision. PlayStation has a catalog of iconic games and for us there is nothing more exhilarating than being able to introduce these masterpieces to new players. Joining the PlayStation Studios family will allow our studio to go even further and create ever more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community. Thank you to those who have supported us for all these years. We look forward to bringing you some amazing new games in this new chapter in Bluepoint Games history!





What will the future hold for Bluepoint, the 16th member of the Playstation studios ? Marco Thrush gives us an answer at IGN : it will be an original game, and not a port, a remaster or a remake! On the other hand, he does not necessarily say that it will be a new franchise …

For our next project, we are currently working on some original content. We can’t talk about what it is, but it’s the next step in our evolution.

Finally, Hermen Hulst will not rule out further acquisitions in the future, if he meets the right partners.

The way we look at our studio group, and we now have 16 in-house teams as part of PlayStation Studios, is a big part of how we look at our games. It has to be right, it has to match what we’re doing – in qualitative terms, it has to be the right match. Same thing with the teams. Teams need to stay in a very collaborative mindset. They must be quality oriented. We don’t buy teams just to be bigger. We only buy teams because we believe that together we are going to do something that will be even better than if we did it separately from each other. We are always open to building new relationships or integrating people internally, but only if we adhere to the same mindset of delivering quality, innovative and diverse content and new experiences. Because all of these teams share a lot of things, but they’re also very different from each other, and that’s what I really like. And I think that’s what the PlayStation audience, PlayStation fans deserve, is this diverse roster of games coming out of PlayStation studios.

