prices are increasing today for all French subscribers

As of today, the new Netflix France tariffs are valid for all of its subscribers, with the exception of those who have access to the sVoD service through their operator or Canal +. After announcing this summer its intention to increase prices following greater investments or the arrival of video games on the platform, Netflix is ​​now passing these changes on to existing subscribers.

If you hadn’t been following the August announcement at all, here’s a rundown of Netflix’s new pricing:

• Netflix Essential : one screen, SD quality, 8.99 euros per month (7.99 euros before).

• Netflix Standard: two screens, HD quality, 13.49 euros per month (11.99 euros before).

• Netflix Premium: four screens, 4K quality, Dolby Atmos and HDR, 17.99 euros per month (15.99 euros before).





First general increase

Netflix has already increased its French prices in the past but, for the first time, the American company is also touching the price of its cheapest offer. Since its launch in 2014, the Essentiel offer has always cost 7.99 euros per month. The fact that all of its subscribers are affected by a price increase is unprecedented.

Note also that, if subscribers to Netflix via their operator or Canal + are apparently spared, the prices of options increase with the arrival of new offers. For example, a subscriber to the Ciné Series offer from Canal + will have to pay 4.50 euros per month instead of 4 euros to switch from the HD offer to the 4K offer. The increase remains measured, but does exist.