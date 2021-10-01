More

    prices are increasing today for all French subscribers

    Business


    As of today, the new Netflix France tariffs are valid for all of its subscribers, with the exception of those who have access to the sVoD service through their operator or Canal +. After announcing this summer its intention to increase prices following greater investments or the arrival of video games on the platform, Netflix is ​​now passing these changes on to existing subscribers.

    Read also : Netflix increases its prices in France and now costs between 8.99 and 17.99 euros per month

    If you hadn’t been following the August announcement at all, here’s a rundown of Netflix’s new pricing:
    Netflix Essential : one screen, SD quality, 8.99 euros per month (7.99 euros before).
    Netflix Standard: two screens, HD quality, 13.49 euros per month (11.99 euros before).
    Netflix Premium: four screens, 4K quality, Dolby Atmos and HDR, 17.99 euros per month (15.99 euros before).


    First general increase

    Netflix has already increased its French prices in the past but, for the first time, the American company is also touching the price of its cheapest offer. Since its launch in 2014, the Essentiel offer has always cost 7.99 euros per month. The fact that all of its subscribers are affected by a price increase is unprecedented.

    Also to discover in video:

    Note also that, if subscribers to Netflix via their operator or Canal + are apparently spared, the prices of options increase with the arrival of new offers. For example, a subscriber to the Ciné Series offer from Canal + will have to pay 4.50 euros per month instead of 4 euros to switch from the HD offer to the 4K offer. The increase remains measured, but does exist.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleKilauea volcano is erupting again, impressive lava jets visible
    Next articleBarça: a hallucinating revelation on Koeman after the slap of Benfica!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC