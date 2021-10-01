More

    Princess Beatrice mom: the name of her daughter revealed, tribute to the queen … but not only!

    Beatrice of York, 33, has left the maternity ward at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for her apartment in St James’s Palace. Little Sienna Elizabeth has already met her grandmother Sarah Ferguson, but will soon meet her grandfather Prince Andrew, monopolized by his legal setbacks across the Atlantic. He left Balmoral (Scotland) for this first meeting. For her part, Princess Eugenie is already an auntie gaga!


    Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy was announced last May on the royal family’s social networks. A press release which was then illustrated with a photo of the future mother taken on her wedding day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a 37-year-old British property developer from the Italian nobility, already father of a 5 year old boy nicknamed Wolfie. The nuptials, which were initially to be held at St James’s Palace, before being postponed because of the health crisis, were finally celebrated in all discretion on July 17, 2020 in Windsor, in the presence of a handful of guests.

    The British royal family has grown considerably this year. As early as February, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s sister, also gave birth to her first child: a baby boy named August Philip, in homage to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Her cousin Zara Tindall then welcomed her third child, little Lucas, the following month. Last June, in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana.


