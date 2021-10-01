Princess Beatrice: the cleverly chosen name of her little girl finally revealed!

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed the name of their little girl in an Instagram post this Friday, October 1.

A discreet tribute. On September 18, Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, a baby girl born in London. The good news was announced by Buckingham Palace on Twitter. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pleased to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18th, at 11:42 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London “, could we read two days later. However, as with every royal baby, it took be patient before knowing the first name of the couple’s first child. Thus, it is on his Instagram account this Friday, October 1 that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wished to reveal it. He first shared a photo of his daughter’s footprints before indicating in the caption that her name is “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi“. A low-key tribute to the Queen of England, who has been praised by her followers in the comments.”What a beautiful name!” or “Congratulations to both of you“, can we read. Messages that must have pleased the couple.

A happy dad. In his Instagram post, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did not only reveal the first name of his little girl. Indeed, he wanted to send her a nice statement. “ Our life together has just started and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that lie ahead “, he first asserted before indicating: “I feel so loving and grateful to my wife, my baby Sienna and Wolfie (Editor’s note: her son, born from a previous relationship). These are days I never want to forget.” Afterwards, the happy dad brought up a memory: “This week, a friend told me the prettiest thing … That with each new child, a new heart grows”, he wrote. Words that touched him in the heart. “Many thanks to the midwives and the amazing team at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital“, concluded Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the caption of his publication.

Princess Beatrice: what is her daughter’s royal title?

As the first child of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi occupies 11th place in the order of succession to the British throne. She is positioned just behind her mother, Beatrice of York, but this position does not guarantee her a title of nobility. However, it is thanks to her father that she will inherit the title of “Nobile Donna“. Indeed, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the son of the Italian count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. Himself a count, it is a tradition that he transmits his title to each of his children and thus to his granddaughter.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge