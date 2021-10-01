Princess Mako’s marriage to a commoner, the target of sharp criticism

Princess Mako, niece of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito will have waited four years since the announcement of her engagement before being able to marry her fiancé, Kei Komuro, a commoner and lawyer met at the university.

With our correspondent in Tokyo, Frederick Charles

A financial dispute opposing for years the mother of Kei Komuro to a former fiancé who still makes a lot of noise in the Japanese press is at the origin of this postponement of the marriage of Princess Mako. The agency imperial house announced this Friday, October 1 that the princess will marry her fiancé on October 26, 2021. But this union arouses strong criticism from the media, and even within the Japanese monarchy.





Kei Komuro arrived in Tokyo from New York where he has been living since his engagement postponed, with hair in a ponytail. Was he seeking, by his hairstyle, to provoke the very austere Imperial House hostile, like a majority of Japanese according to polls, to his marriage to Princess Mako? The media are asking the question.

The financial dispute between Kei Komuro’s mother and a former companion who accuses her of not having repaid her a loan of around 30,000 euros has tarnished the reputation of the future husband of Princess Mako. The media portray Kei Komuro and his mother as profiteers.

Weddings without the usual court ceremonies

The affair caused the engagement to be postponed and Kei Komuro moved to New York to study law. The princess reportedly threatened to end her life if she could not marry her fiance.

Today, the Imperial House capitulates and the wedding will take place, but without the usual court ceremonies. And this to avoid any meeting between the imperial family and Kei Komuro’s mother.

The couple are expected to move to New York. The princess waives the allowance paid to women who marry commoners and must leave the Imperial House. Princess Mako suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder today.