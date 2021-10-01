PS5: Sony’s machine back in stock!

For those looking for the famous Sony Next Gen console, here it is back in stock! As usual, you will need to be very responsive so don’t wait any longer!

Little by little, the situation is gradually returning to normal with an improvement in PS5 stocks. However, the shortage continues to impact restocking and you will need patience before you can buy a machine on the shelf. The demand is very important which makes sell stocks online very quickly. You will have to be reactive.

The production lines are directly impacted by this lack of components. This slowdown in production is causing “traffic jams” not only in terms of raw materials, but also in freighters transporting various high-tech and hardware products.

All industries are affected by this shortage including cars, consumer equipment and not forgetting graphics cards. It is therefore not surprising that the situation with Next Gen consoles is taking a long time to return to normal.

The excitement around the PS5 is proof of its global success. As you have noticed, consoles are selling very heavily and are beyond the capabilities of many market players. This makes the task all the more difficult for people wishing to acquire a console during the first months of its launch. And with a launch catalog, we understand them!





First of all, you can follow our news which is updated in real time with available stocks. We are also posting news regarding restocking rumors so you can prepare. In addition to that, you can already register on the various sites and add your credit card to them in order to save precious time.

You can also pre-order the console. Micromania requires a deposit of 100 € in order to reserve your console and if not, you can turn to your usual physical store which can make reservations.

The technical characteristics of the PlayStation 5

Processor: AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz

System memory: 16 GB GDDR6 at 448 GB / s

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RDNA 2, variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS, Ray Tracing compatible

Storage: SSD – 825GB to 5.5GB / s

Optical Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G / 100G) ~ 10xCAV BD-ROM (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAVBD-R / RE (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAV DVD ~ 3.2xCLV

PS5 disc player: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB / disc

Video output: External HDMI Port Support 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Dimensions and weight PS5: 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, 4.5kg

Dimensions and weight PS5 digital edition: 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, 3.9Kg

Power supply: PS5: 350W / PS5 digital edition: 340W

Input / output: USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed ​​USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) x2 USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps)

Network: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax Bluetooth® 5.1

PS5 Accessories

If you have a PS5 or want to get a head start on purchasing accessories, PS5 headsets, controllers or controller charging stations are available in stock.

