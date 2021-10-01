Game News PS5: the very first 8K game is here … but it is impossible to run at the moment

Sony had done a lot by displaying the 8K logo in bulk, on the cardboard of its PlayStation 5: a real marketing argument, running games in this definition turned out to be… more complicated. Nay, the very first title in 8K / 60 FPS is now available and creates the event.

If the 4K / 120FPS is a combo that is already very difficult to achieve on new generation machines, some see bigger things and aim for… 8K. This generous 7680x4320p resolution is indeed compatible with the PlayStation 5, which also proudly displays the logo on its box. : The Touryst has recently been available on PS4 and PS5 and, on the latter, the developers at Shin’en Multimedia are delighted to announce that this is the very first native 8K game, with a framerate of sixty fps perfectly fluid and without loss of FPS.

8K on PS5, a real breakthrough … but

This is obviously a technical feat for many, especially since it is a native version and does not need to upscale anything: the game can run perfectly in this definition. of 7680x4320p that one could call “pure 8K”. Only problem, the PS5 does not yet take into account the resolution via HDMI 2.1: as it is, it is therefore quite simply impossible to run the game in 8K, and you have to go to the settings to go back down to 4K. Until Sony has released the correct firmware for the PS5, it simply does not offer an option for this famous definition despite what is proudly marked on its packaging.

A problem that we hope to be resolved with a future software update: fortunately, 8K televisions are still extremely rare and, for the moment, very avant-garde and therefore concern only a part of the population that some will undoubtedly qualify as elitist.





As a reminder, The Touryst is a voxel adventure game, a refined graphic style that allows it to opt for a native 8K resolution with a big optimization effort on the part of the studio. A title frankly appreciated and rather successful, filled with passages of platform and puzzles with an artistic direction for the less hot and exotic. Basically, The Touryst was designed to run in 720p on the Switch (a version released in 2019), before the developers leveled up sharply with the arrival of the new machines. The PS5 is also exploited to its advantage and displays a slightly more refined rendering than the competition with more detailed shadows and better depth, as shown by DigitalFoundry in its video above.

Is 8K a technology that you are already interested in in 2021?