PS5: this essential accessory is less than 20 €

We find at Amazon a significant reduction in this HeysTop brand Dualsense controller charger! The latter is available for less than 20 €! An excellent price that will allow you to always have your controllers with the batteries charged!

The PlayStation 5 is at the heart of all the attentions and the controllers that also equip it! Indeed, Dualsense controllers are PS5 exclusives and they are wireless. And if you still want to take advantage of these, we can only advise you to invest in this charger which will always keep two Dualsense controllers ready!

Buy the PS5 controller charger for € 15 from Amazon

The Dualsense controller marks a turning point for Sony and the PlayStation. Indeed, the latter replaces the DualShock controller which officiated from the PlayStation 1 with its vibrations and joysticks.

The Dualsense brings novelties and innovations that reinforce the immersion and make you dive even more into your games. Especially with the haptic feedback. The latter acts directly on the triggers by modifying the necessary force and the feeling according to the actions you take in the game.

Thus, firing a machine gun, rolling in the mud, bending a bow, or even hitting an enemy will be felt differently with the lever in hand. And the sensations will be different depending on the games you play!





However, all of these features take energy! And it is true that the Dualsense are more greedy than the Dualshock. This is why investing in a controller charger is wise! And this charger from HeysTop is currently on sale at Amazon and is available for less than 20 €!

The PS5 Dualsense controller charger: the characteristics of this essential accessory

This charger from HeysTop has the capacity to charge two PS5 controllers. By plugging them in, this charger is able to charge at the same time. The additional point: this charger works with a USB-C port and is able to indicate in real time the charge rate of the Dualsense.

In addition, thanks to its structure, this charger does not overload the levers, which protects them against overcurrent, overvoltage or even short-circuiting. And you can find it for less than 20 € at Amazon!

