PS5, Xbox: Naruto’s successor arrives in new fighting game

At last ! After all this time, Naruto’s spiritual heir in fighting games is finally showing up! Scheduled for October 15, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is scheduled for PS5, PS4 and Xbox and the title is very promising!

Kimetsu no Yaiba, such is its small name, is a manga which places us in the heart of the Taisho era, between 1912 and 1926. As the modernization of Japan takes its course and the big cities see the electricity lighting up the streets , a young man is the victim of a terrible tragedy.

Indeed, while he was gone to sell wood in the village next door, Tanjiro Kamado sees his family decimated by a demon and his younger sister transformed into one of these cannibalistic monsters.

It is only thanks to the intervention of a Demon Slayer that the young man manages to escape and save his sister, the young Nezuko. However, the latter remains afflicted with evil and oscillates between her condition of human and demon.

Tanjiro, in the hope of finding a cure, takes training as a Demon Slayer so that he can help his sister. The series will closely follow this pair who will have a lot to do with demons and their minions.

Adapted in-game, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles may appear as a worthy successor to the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm fighting game series. Indeed, we find, based on the trailers, this mixture of adventure and combat game which will see the most famous characters of the license face off against each other.

Already available for pre-order, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox. And Amazon offers it from 49 €! Note: the release is scheduled for October 15, 2021.

Demon Slayer: the Hinokami Chronicles, his demons, his swords

