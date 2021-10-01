PSG in pole position for Erling Haaland

One month after the end of the summer transfer window, The Gazzetta dello Sport is already launching the next edition. This Friday, the Italian sports daily evokes five burning issues in the coming months. Obviously, we are talking about Kylian Mbappé (22), whose contract with Paris SG expires in June 2022, while Real Madrid is still on the lookout. The pink paper journal also explains that the future of the 2018 world champion depends on that of another very high-level European striker.

What follows after this advertisement

This is Erling Haaland (21). The Gazzetta explains that the Norwegian has two options in front of him: Real Madrid and Paris SG. With a very clear panorama. If Casa Blanca recovers Mbappé, PSG will rush on Haaland. The question has already been asked this summer, at the very end of the transfer window, in the face of the late offensives of the Madrilenians for the international tricolor. But the operation will be easier to finalize next summer, since the BVB had indeed closed the door twice this year.

Paris placed

Despite a contract until June 2024, the Scandinavian will have an exit voucher in 2022. However, the Parisians will have to be convincing, especially in terms of salary conditions, the transfer allowance expected by the Germans fluctuating between 75 and € 90 million. It is rumored that the native of Leeds and his entourage would claim an annual salary close to € 50 million! A fortune that the Qatari owners recently seemed ready to offer Mbappé.





To believe in their chances, the residents of the Parc des Princes will use the excellent relationship between Leonardo, their sports director, and Mino Raiola, the striker’s representative. One thing is certain for La Gazza, it’s “The PSG which has control over this file”. The GdS indicates in addition that the club of the capital also has an eye on Franck Kessié (AC Milan) as we revealed it to you recently and on Marcelo Brozovic (Inter). The transfer window is definitely never closed on the side of the Red-and-Blue.