PSG ready to pounce on Haaland if Mbappé leaves?

Paris ready to throw itself on Erling Haaland; Chelsea and Antonio Rüdiger who are still discussing a possible extension or Daniel Sturridge who is bouncing back in Australia: find all the information about the football transfer window of this Friday, October 1, 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain ready to pounce on Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappé leaves?

Paris Saint-Germain wants to anticipate. While the future of Kylian Mbappé is now more than uncertain, the capital club has already started looking to find him a major replacement. According to information from The Gazzetta dello Sport , the Rouge et Bleu would have made Erling Haaland their priority if the French striker left next summer. In this case, they would be in competition with Real Madrid. But if “KM7” were to join the Merengue at the end of the season – as announced with insistence – the Parisian team would then have free rein to secure the services of the Norwegian. Especially since she has good relations with her agent, Mino Raiola. To recruit him, Paris SG will still have to put his hand in his pocket. We are talking about a release clause that can be activated from 2022 in the amount of € 75 million and salary requirements amounting to € 50 million. Very large sums which should not frighten the Parisian leaders.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Erling Haaland’s winning goal against Bayer Leverkusen

Still no extension agreement between Chelsea and Antonio Rüdiger but …

Discussions are continuing. For several weeks, Chelsea have been discussing with Antonio Rüdiger and his entourage a possible extension. The central defender, invaluable in the conquest of the Champions League last season and an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s device, has entered his last year of contract. The Blues, aware of its importance, want to keep it. The German international is enjoying himself within the London club. But for now, as Fabrizio Romano reveals, “there is currently no salary agreement“. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation, ready to pounce to secure his services should he ever become a free agent next summer.





Maxence Lacroix extends one year with VfL Wolfsburg

It intends to register in the long term. Maxence Lacroix has officially extended his contract with VfL Wolfsburg by one year. The French defender, who joined the Bundesliga in the summer of 2020 from FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, is now linked with German training until June 2025. “I am very happy that we have extended the contract. I feel completely at home in Wolfsburg and I have a lot more plans for VfL. It’s fun to play on this team and I look forward to continuing our development and success together.“, He declared after having initialed his new lease. Aged 21, Maxence Lacroix has established himself as one of the important holders of Mark van Bommel.

Daniel Sturridge bounces back in Australia

Free for a year and a half and his departure from Trabzonspor, Daniel Sturridge is finally bouncing back. The former Liverpool and England national team striker signed with Australian club Perth Glory on Friday, saying it was “the right thing to do“. The 32-year-old, who was banned for four months last year for breaking betting regulations, praised “a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge“. “When the opportunity arose it seemed like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy playing my football in a competitive league and try to help the team get as successful as possible“, Said the native of Birmingham. Daniel Sturridge will have until next June to show his value to his new leaders.

Good news for the supporters of Clermont Foot 63. Mohamed Bayo (23), author of 22 goals in Ligue 2 last season, extended his contract with the promoted club. The center-forward is now linked to the Auvergne training until June 2024. “Clermont is my club. I am very proud to extend the adventure here! Seeing the CF63 in Ligue 1 is incredible. But it is now necessary to maintain the dream and to perpetuate the whole club durably in the elite of French football, it is the most important, he told the club’s official website. I want to lead this mission with the whole club! I hope we have a great time this season with this real group of soldiers. I have known everything here, I made the decision to stay because I feel good… at home! Clermont is my club yes but not only. This city is part of my life. This season, the Guinean international has already found the net 4 times in Ligue 1.