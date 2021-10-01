PSG: The controversy is defused for Lionel Messi!

Football – PSG

During the match against Manchester City, an astonishing controversy erupted after Lionel Messi lay behind the wall of PSG during a free kick. A gesture that does not fail to react.





This Tuesday, all eyes were on Lionel messi during the shock between the PSG and Manchester City. While the Argentinian distinguished himself by scoring his first goal in his new colors with a magnificent strike, a few minutes later, his behavior caused a huge reaction. Indeed, during a free kick from Manchester city, Messi did not hesitate to lie down behind the wall of the PSG to block a strike on the ground. In the eyes of some, this was controversial, La Pulga not having to fulfill this role.

