PSG: The controversy is defused for Lionel Messi!

During the match against Manchester City, an astonishing controversy erupted after Lionel Messi lay behind the wall of PSG during a free kick. A gesture that does not fail to react.
This Tuesday, all eyes were on Lionel messi during the shock between the PSG and Manchester City. While the Argentinian distinguished himself by scoring his first goal in his new colors with a magnificent strike, a few minutes later, his behavior caused a huge reaction. Indeed, during a free kick from Manchester city, Messi did not hesitate to lie down behind the wall of the PSG to block a strike on the ground. In the eyes of some, this was controversial, La Pulga not having to fulfill this role.
“He’s a born winner”
Selector of theArgentina, Luis Scaloni knows very well Lionel messi. And for TyC Sports, he returned to this gesture of the player of the PSG which arouses a lot of reaction. And according to him, that says a lot about the will to win Messi : ” It implies that he wants to win. He’ll do whatever it takes, even if he has to dive or even go to the post. He’s a born winner and he’s going to do whatever it takes for the team to win. The reality is that seeing him like that only magnifies who he is. In addition to being the best of all, he will leave a legacy for all of these children. The most important thing is that he wants to keep winning “.