Psychiatry to the rescue of vaccinalists

by Michel de Lorgeril.

It was with an “amused” amazement that I recently read a subtle article in the JAMA Psychiatry [JAMA Psychiatry Published online September 23, 2021] a medical journal that has served the pharmaceutical industry to promote drugs for mental illness.

What does this subtle article say?

First the title.

Since my readings of Foucault in my youth (” The story of madness “) and others ” Asylum walls “ (Gentis), I have a kind of affection for free-spirited psychiatrists… Because, in the past, between electric shocks and straitjackets…

But not being in the business, I would be careful not to make any judgment on current practices …

That suddenly modern psychiatrists [pardon, des professionnels de la santé mentale] take it into their heads to get involved in vaccine policy amazes me. Are they competent?

Let’s see their Introduction, sorry it’s in English, but that says it all!





So here are (mental) health professionals who are embarking (or would like to embark) with other vaccine activists in desperate efforts to convince skeptics and resistance to the COVID vaccination to agree to be bitten. .

I’m not going to make a long story of it as the premises betray something “rotten” [je pèse le mot !] in this small world.

1- these health professionals are based on the principle (prejudice) that the anti-COVID vaccination is favorable to health and that it would be stupid to do without it …

No effort whatsoever to try to understand the skeptics or analyze the published data regarding the validity of clinical trials touting the effectiveness of these vaccines; scientific level close to nullity!

2- these mental health professionals consider that their professional skills make them capable of convincing those resistant to this vaccination.

Which implies from them that they are sort of mind manipulation professionals ; nice job that is: professionals of the “mental straitjacket”?

3- these professionals keep in mind that these resistance fighters who need them undoubtedly have some mental health problems and that it would be urgent to treat them!

Thus were treated in the Soviet empire the resistance to the Supreme Soviet : the Gulag or the Psychiatric Hospital! Solzhenitsyn said that we were better treated in the Gulag!

My conclusion of the day is simple: psychiatrists have also gone mad because of COVID-19.

Last comment: some say, in medical schools [et certainement pas moi, trop respectueux des confrères], than psychiatry drives you crazy ; others, more conciliatory, say that it is madmen who decide to become psychiatrists.

Not being of the trade, I would not allow myself any judgment.

source: https://michel.delorgeril.info