Publishers and printers face unprecedented paper shortage

Since the Covid crisis, publishers and printers have faced a very tight global paper market. Difficulties that worsened in the summer

Delivery times double or even quadruple for particular papers: “Up to eight weeks for 80 gram white bulk, against two weeks in normal times”, explains Laurent Ollivon, responsible for the production of the feminist magazine La Déferlante.

With the restrictions and lockdowns, fewer trees were felled, paper mills slowed down, and the production of pulp (or pulp), the basis of paper and board manufacturing, fell by as much. .

“The pulp market is between 6 and 7 million tonnes produced per year. It is estimated that during the health crisis, 1.5 million tonnes could not be produced, ”explains Laurent Ollivon.

Price increase

Consequence: higher prices. The paper maker under contract with the printer of La Déferlante, for example, raised its prices twice in a single month, in June, of the order of 4 to 5% in total.

According to the Canadian benchmark NBSK index, the price of pulp jumped 60.6% between July 2020 and July 2021, from 810 to 1,310 dollars per tonne, according to figures from Pap ‘Argus, the benchmark magazine paper and board markets, in its July 2021 newsletter.

And "whatever the type of paper, prices are feverish and for the moment without hope of any remission", underlines this professional magazine.





Maritime traffic jams

Sector expert for the international insurer Coface, Erwan Madelenat confirms: “Pulp production has not recovered to its pre-crisis level”.

But according to him, “the main problem comes from transport.”

Due to health restrictions, sea freight is slowing down and ships are jamming ports waiting to be loaded.

Carriers are struggling to meet demand, leading to higher prices: travel to Europe exceeded 10,000 dollars in July, against 1,600 dollars a year earlier.

To make matters worse, the available pulp is used more and more to make cardboard boxes and less and less to produce graphic paper, a medium for advertising and publishing, due to the boom in Click & Collect and the growing trend towards the dematerialization of advertising and newspapers.

Laurent Ollivon explains: “In Europe, four factories have scheduled their shutdown despite the crisis. They therefore no longer produce paper ”, yet the dynamic book sector needs it.

Publishing therefore suffers both from economic difficulties linked to the health crisis and from structural tensions due to the closure of factories. A situation that should not improve before at least mid-2022, consider Laurent Ollivon and Erwan Madelenat.

In the meantime, Pascal Lenoir, president of the Company of the production managers of the graphic industries and production manager of Gallimard, urges his colleagues not to over-order paper so as not to aggravate the shortage.