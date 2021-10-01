Racing let slip the last discovery of Stade Rennais

Zapping Goal! Football club Champions League: the top 10 best scorers in history

Yesterday against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa League Conference (2-1 victory), Bruno Genesio made a big bet by deciding to launch the very young Loum Tchaouna (18) on the left wing of his attack instead of Kamaldeen Sulemana. A choice that paid off since the young Lyonnais, who had now only played 12 minutes in L1, caused the equalizer penalty before being decisive passer.

Ouest-France tells us more about the profile of this young player, until now unknown to the battalion and never presented as a great Rennes hope, unlike Mathis Abline, Mathys Tel or Lesley Ugochukwu.

We learn in particular that if Loum Tchaouna has been trained in Brittany since 2014, he could just as easily have made a career on the other side of France … And under the leadership of a coach well known to Rennes. Indeed, in his younger years, Tchaouna played alongside RC Strasbourg. A team currently led by Julien Stéphan, himself renowned for his ability to launch young people.



