Rangers: Kamara victim of racism, the monumental rant of his lawyer

Expelled against Sparta Prague (0-1) on Thursday in the Europa League, Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had a terrible evening. The Finn was targeted by racist insults and cries that put his lawyer beside himself.

There are times we dream of forgetting. Glen Kamara (25) would like to stop thinking this Thursday, September 30, 2021. Finnish revival of the last Euro, the Glasgow Rangers midfielder spent an evening in hell Prague.

Indeed, the Scottish club suffered another defeat in the Europa League against Sparta (0-1). A match that the main interested party did not finish since he was excluded for a second warning a quarter of an hour from the end. But beyond the athlete, it is the reception that was reserved by the Czech supporters that scandalized.

Children on the bench of accuss

And for good reason, the player formed Arsenal was targeted by insults and racist cries throughout the game. Once again in Prague, where Slavia fans had exhibited this reprehensible behavior a few months before. Shameful actions that put the player’s lawyer beside himself. What is sad about last night’s events is that the stadium was closed to Sparta supporters, and we did not expect to see such scenes repeat themselves., a pest Aamer Anwar for Sky Sports.

We imagined not hearing insults, not seeing racism. Except that it happened again with … 10,000 schoolboys, who insulted Glen Kamara and every touch of the ball. And not just Glen, but all the black Rangers players. And this is just unacceptable, it is a real shame, and it is time for the Czech authorities to realize that there is a real problem of racism in this country. was enough!, continued the businessman, overwhelmed by so many nonsense.

Kamara’s lawyer charges UEFA …

Kamara’s lawyer then set foot in the dish by violently charging UEFA. Let’s be frank: they (UEFA and its leaders) are a shame! They failed whenever they had the opportunity to act. They like to talk about respect, but where is the respect for Glen Kamara? Where is the respect for black players who are insulted?, asked the representative of the player. Even after the game, it continues on social networks … I am not a football player, I am a lawyer, and since last night I had to block a lot of racist individuals online. How long is this going to last? I don’t think the authorities have even started to take hold of the problem, ruminated the Scottish political activist.





Before ending his plea with a radical solution. These clubs should be ejected from the European tournaments they play, and then the supporters will begin to understand. I’m not naive, here in England too we have problems, here too racism exists, but the scenes we see day after day in Eastern Europe remind me of another time …, ended the 53-year-old man. A pretty incredible rant …

