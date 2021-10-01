Rangers: Kamara’s lawyer beside himself

A new defeat in the Europa League, an expulsion, insults, racist cries, Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara (25 years old, 3 games in C3 this season) spent a nasty evening against Sparta Prague (0-1 ), Thursday. The Finn’s lawyer said he was scandalized by the treatment of his client.

“The sad thing about last night’s events is that the stadium was closed to Sparta supporters, and we didn’t expect to see scenes like this happening again. no racism. Except that it happened again with … 10,000 school children, who insulted and booed Glen Kamara with every touch of the ball. And not just Glen, but all the black Rangers players. it is just unacceptable, it is a real shame, and it is time for the Czech authorities to realize that there is a real problem of racism in this country. Enough! “, railed Aamer Anwar for Sky Sports.





“Let’s be frank: they (UEFA and its managers) are a shame! They have failed every time they had the chance to act. They like to talk about respect, but where is the respect for Glen Kamara? Where is the respect for Glen Kamara? is the respect for black players who are insulted? (…) Even after the match, it continues on social networks … I am not a football player, I am a lawyer, and since last night I have had to block a lot of racist individuals online. How long will this last? I believe the authorities have not even started to take hold of the problem, “ruminated Kamara’s lawyer. A hell of a rant.

