RC Lens-Reims: the probable lines

the RC Lens opens the 9th day of Ligue 1 this Friday evening by hosting Reims in a Bollaert in camera (9 p.m., to follow live on Lensois.com and broadcast in full on Prime Video). After his great victory in Marseille (2-3, 8th day of Ligue 1), the Racing will try to return to victory at home where it remains on a 1-0 defeat against Strasbourg.

Back from suspension, Kevin Danso should return to the defense as we expect to see Jonathan clauss and Gael Kakuta regain a starting place after having started on the bench at the Vélodrome. The biggest uncertainty lies in attack where there are many possibilities for Franck Haise. The Artesian coach could be tempted to align the duo from the start Sotoca–Said which showed a good complementarity at the end of the match in Marseille after the entry of the second. But Arnaud Kalimuendo see Ignatius Ganago, little used in recent days and fresh, remain very serious candidates.





The probable lines:

RC Lens: Leca – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Clauss, Doucouré, Fofana (cap.), Frankowski – Kakuta – Sotoca, Saïd.

Substitutes: Farinez (left), Boura, Cahuzac, Ganago, Haïdara, Kalimuendo, Machado, Pereira Da Costa, Wooh (or Boli and Pandor).

Coach: F. Haise.

Reims: Rajkovic – Mbow, Faes, Abdelhamid (cap.) – Foket, Munetski, Matusiwa, Konan – Mbuku, Ekitike, Kebbal.

Substitutes: Diouf (l.), Donis, F. Doucouré, Locko, Koffi, Van Bergen, Flips, E. Touré, Lopy (or Penneteau and Cassama).

Coach: O. Garcia.