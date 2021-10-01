RC Lens – Stade de Reims (2-0): the 3 heroes of the new victory of the Sang et Or

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Transforming a penalty just before the break (45 + 1st) then adjusting Predrag Rajkovic with a left foot strike (52nd), Arnaud Kalimuendo, who had not scored since his return to RC Lens, scored the first double in his career in Ligue 1. A full match for the player loaned by Paris Saint-Germain.

Florian Sotoca

While he had converted his last weekend against Olympique de Marseille (3-2), Florian Sotoca had the class to leave the penalty to Arnaud Kalimuendo before sending him a marvelous assist on his second goal.

Cheick Doucouré

Best player of the match in the percentage of successful passes (95.2%), Cheick Doucouré, who also had a large volume of play, made a very clean copy for his 100th game in the blood and gold jersey.

🏁 Racing continues! Always diligent, sometimes sparkling, the Artésiens delivered a fluid copy and will pass the truce to a comfortable second place in the championship!@RCLens 2⃣-0⃣ @StadeDeReims ⚽️ @a_kalimuendo (45 ‘sp, 52’)#RCLSDR pic.twitter.com/fm2TGcKWlG

– Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 1, 2021