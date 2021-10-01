More

    RC Lens – Stade de Reims (2-0): the 3 heroes of the new victory of the Sang et Or

    Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

    Arnaud Kalimuendo

    Transforming a penalty just before the break (45 + 1st) then adjusting Predrag Rajkovic with a left foot strike (52nd), Arnaud Kalimuendo, who had not scored since his return to RC Lens, scored the first double in his career in Ligue 1. A full match for the player loaned by Paris Saint-Germain.

    Florian Sotoca

    While he had converted his last weekend against Olympique de Marseille (3-2), Florian Sotoca had the class to leave the penalty to Arnaud Kalimuendo before sending him a marvelous assist on his second goal.

    Cheick Doucouré

    Best player of the match in the percentage of successful passes (95.2%), Cheick Doucouré, who also had a large volume of play, made a very clean copy for his 100th game in the blood and gold jersey.

    to summarize

    At the opening of the ninth day of Ligue 1, RC Lens dominated the Stade de Reims on Friday (2-0) thanks to two goals from Arnaud Kalimuendo. Here are the 3 heroes of the Lensoise victory.

