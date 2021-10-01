record growth for MG in France

Created in 1924 and recognized for its affordable cars in the spirit ” So british MG started a new life in Europe in 2019 thanks to the Chinese SAIC Motor which bought the brand in 2007. The French team is delighted with its development in France.

Since September 2020 in France

From a handful of people based in Paris, MG has grown in our country to the point of now having 42 employees, including 36 French. Around this base have been revolving for a few days 100 points of sale. They were only 12 in December 2020, 60 at the end of March 2021, and 80 last June.

The last applications validated to reach the symbolic threshold will result in the opening of concessions on the ground within 2 or 3 weeks. Some addresses will be changed with the adoption of larger premises.

” In the next 18 months, 50 new points of sale will join the network, including overseas. We are today on two thirds of the Hexagon. We still have cities to cover in Île-de-France, Brittany, Normandy, in the Center-Val de Loire and the South-West », Specified Julien Robert, director of sales and network development for MG Motor France.

” Some distributors only cover one city, others several departments “, Underlined Julien Robert in a press conference by Internet this Thursday, September 30, 2021. It is the Legrand group which symbolically occupies the place of 100e MG distributor in France. The concession is located in Le Mans (72).

” These are the products that convinced us. MG markets innovative and fully equipped vehicles at the right price. This allows us to offer our customers cars embedding the latest technologies with a price range where we have been absent for several years. », Commented Éric Legrand, president of the eponymous structure.

Why not online sales only? ” We are a generalist brand. Our desire is to be close to customers. We want them to discover our products and to be able to judge their quality for themselves. […] We want customers to come see us, try the car, and be able to navigate between hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electrics. “, Put forward Julien Robert.

If MG is not necessarily a brand that French motorists would spontaneously put forward by thinking of electric mobility, its belonging to SAIC Motor makes it a link in a group recognized as the 2e manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world.

In 2019, the MG brand did not return to Europe to market small thermal sports cars. Its badge now adorns electric (ZS EV) and plug-in hybrid (EHS) SUVs equipped with devices for semi-autonomous driving.

4,000 to 5,000 cars for 2021?

At the start of the year, MG set itself the 2021 objectives of selling between 4,000 and 5,000 copies of these cars. Where are we today? Already more than 3,000 registrations on a passenger car market down 30% compared to 2019 due to the current health crisis. ” We are in the trade to get 4,000 and maybe even 5,000 registrations this year “, Estimated Julien Robert.





The semiconductor crisis has not yet affected the brand which has stock and expects 400 to 500 cars for October, not to mention new models and demonstration units for dealerships. If necessary, vehicles available in neighboring countries could even be mobilized to meet demands in France. This is made possible by a unique range marketed throughout Europe.

The Marvel R to boost sales

The new large electric SUV Marvel R will be offered at less than 40,000 euros excluding bonus for the entry level. A new introduction likely to boost sales before the transition to 2022.

In a few days, Thursday October 7, 2021, MG will be opening the order valve for this model. The first copies will be allocated to Olympique Lyonnais footballers as part of a partnership between the club and the brand.

The new large SUV will be accompanied by another vehicle. Head of press relations, Clément Lefèvre maintained the suspense on this second machine, the marketing of which will also be officially launched in a few days. He referred to a ” evolution on a model already present on the French market “. He even called this new car “ revolution »Thinking of its technical and aesthetic characteristics.

Anyway, MG has already communicated for next year on the launch of the MG5 electric station wagon. It will arrive in a market where there is currently no competition in France, if we look at its type of bodywork.

In 2022, the brand hopes to at least double the volume of sales recorded this year. The Cyberster recently presented in Shanghai constitutes in itself a bundle of clues on the models to come.