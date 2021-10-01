Record number of deaths for fourth consecutive time, cases on the rise

The number of deaths and new cases of contamination linked to Covid-19 continues to skyrocket in Russia. For the fourth day in a row, the country recorded a record of daily deaths with 887 dead in the past 24 hours, according to the report released by the government. The day before, the country had recorded 867 deaths.

In addition, 24,522 new infections have been identified. A level that had not been reached since July 22. Cases are mainly on the rise in Moscow (3,993) and St. Petersburg (2,281).

Only 29% of Russians fully vaccinated

Since mid-June, Russia has been shaken by a serious fourth wave of Covid-19 favored by the Delta variant. The epidemic is increased tenfold by a sluggish vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce stricter health measures, and the low respect for the wearing of masks within the population. According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 29% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are four national vaccines.





Russia is the most battered country in Europe with 208,142 dead, according to government figures. At the end of July, the Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of deaths due to Covid-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths.

The authorities are currently refusing any confinement, for fear of weakening the economy. However, at least three regions have announced the introduction of a health pass. Such a measure is still not on the agenda in Moscow, by far the main epidemic focus in the country. At the beginning of July, the town hall had implemented such a system for a few days, before finally giving it up.