Renault’s award-winning meta “Morphoz”

Concept cars are a showcase. Future brand stylistic traits, future technologies, they represent a summary of the directions that a brand wishes to take. And more often than not, by showing a lot of creativity, designers and engineers having more or less carte blanche, to impress their leaders as much as the public.

As part of the 36th International Automobile Festival, the jury, from various fields including the automobile, design, fashion, distributes awards in many fields.

And this year, in that of creativity, it was Renault’s “Morphoz” concept that won the award.

It must be said that there is no lack of creativity, it is obvious. Remember, we discovered it for the first time in March 2020. It, which was to be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show, finally canceled, still had the honors of the press, and we presented it to you in detail at the time.





The possibility of growing up to 40 cm!











Its particularity, rarely seen: the ability to vary its length! Thus, it goes from a size of a small compact SUV of 4.40 m to that of a large family SUV of 4.80 m. A clever kinematics on the front and rear parts allows this tour de force, by profoundly modifying its physiognomy, its habitability, its trunk volume, and its battery carrying capacity, which is 100% electric.

Creative also in the proposal of two different interiors, one clad with digital screens, the other blank of any screen and much more refined.

In any case, a concept aimed at promoting Renault’s vision of the future automobile: adaptability to the needs of the moment, and the environmental footprint.

It competed with the Aston Artin & Gentex DBS Superleggera, the BMW i Interaction Ease, and the Honda Augmented Driving Concept