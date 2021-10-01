Rise in electricity prices: these record profits that EDF will reap in 2022

the essential

Electricity prices have been rising steadily for several months. In this context, Electricité de France should rake in record profits of several billion euros. These profits should also allow the State to give a boost to households.

The energy market is experiencing an unprecedented situation. For several months now, the prices of energy, and in particular gas and electricity, have been rising steadily. Prices have already gone from 50 euros per megawatt hour in December 2020 to 120 euros currently. However, this very specific context benefits electricity suppliers, and moreover Electricité de France (EDF). According to BFMTV, investors and analysts estimate that the company should have accumulated a total of 5 billion euros in profits by the end of this year 2021.

But the supplier is not the only one who wants to take advantage of this situation. The State, which is an 84% shareholder in EDF, says it wants to take advantage of these record profits, by digging into the company’s dividends. By using this stratagem, the executive intends to block the increase in electricity prices scheduled for February 2022. At that date, experts originally envisaged a 10 to 12% increase in electricity prices. To cope, the head of government, Jean Castex, announced the establishment of a “tariff shield”, which should make it possible to limit this increase to 4% in 2022.

A reduction in taxes in 2022

“The significant levels of profits could allow EDF to resume payment of the dividend in cash,” said Louis Boujard, analyst at the Franco-German financial group Oddo. Dividends paid by EDF to the State and corporate tax will cover almost entirely, in the public finances, a support by the State of the soaring energy prices this year “.

To block the increase in electricity prices in France as much as possible, the executive wants to reduce taxes in 2022. It should also be remembered that the State offers annual energy checks of 150 euros on average each year. To this will be added 100 euros next December.