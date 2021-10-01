risk of transmission breakage

The alert was launched by the German, Croatian, Polish, Romanian and Swedish subsidiaries of the Italian manufacturer, but should be quickly extended to other countries where the city car is sold.

Defective materials were used in the construction of some drive shafts of the thermal and hybrid versions of the Fiat 500. The risk of breakage is, according to the brand itself, real and would result in the drivetrain coming to a sudden stop. power to the front wheels. The brand has therefore decided to contact all users of the copies produced between September 9, 2020 and June 30, 2021 to ask them to return their car to the nearest dealership.





The transmission shafts in question will thus be replaced free of charge. Fiat has not communicated the precise number of cars which are likely to be affected by this defect, but in France it can be estimated at around 14,000 cars.

If you are potentially affected by this recall, which bears the code 6343, do not hesitate to get in touch with your dealer or the manufacturer’s customer relations department, which can be contacted 7 days a week and 24 hours a day on 00 800 342 80 000. Or patiently wait for the official reminder mail.