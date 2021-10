Royal wedding in Russia! Imperial wedding, exceptional tiara and dress for Rebecca and George: the slideshow

1/35 Royal wedding in Russia! Imperial wedding, exceptional tiara and dress for Rebecca and George

2/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

3/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

4/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

5/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

6/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

7/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

8/35 Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna Romanova, mother of the groom – Wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

9/35 Guests at the wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

10/35 Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna Romanova, mother of the groom – Wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

11/35 Guests at the wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

12/35 Guests at the wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

13/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

14/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

15/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

16/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

17/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

18/35

The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

19/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

20/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

21/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

22/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

23/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

24/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

25/35 Guests at the wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

26/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

27/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

28/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

29/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

30/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

31/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

32/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

33/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.

34/35 The wedding of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and Rebecca Victoria Bettarini of Italy at St Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg on October 1, 2021.