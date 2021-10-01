Rugby à XIII – The Dragons in the final – Supporters, players, president … all the images of the Catalans’ joy

After qualifying for the Super League final on Thursday evening, the Catalans Dragons players communicated with their spectators during the lap of honor before letting their cry of joy burst out in the locker room.

Never in their history, the Catalans Dragons had secured a place in the final of the Super League in the legendary Manchester United stadium at Old Trafford.

This time, this Saturday, October 9, they will not watch the game on TV. By defeating Hull KR, they sent a whole people to Old Trafford.

It deserved a lap of honor widely greeted by the spectators, eyes wide, applauding wildly.





Supporters sometimes too happy with the qualification and some invited themselves to the lawn to celebrate their heroes … and play bad tricks on the stewards.

Once in the locker room, the Catalans Dragons players naturally let their joy burst out. A real cry of relief to have completed the season at the top of the championship and, from now on, to be able to go to touch with the finger the supreme coronation at Old Trafford this Saturday, October 9.

Finally, it is a happy Bernard Guasch, moved for this “Treizist people” who spoke at the end of the meeting to tell these spectators who became supporters that if the Dragons were to win the final, “this title would be for you! “