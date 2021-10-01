RUMOR on Konami: a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, a reboot of Castlevania and new Silent Hill in development!

Yet behind some of the most memorable franchises in video game history, Konami has lost its luster in recent years due to the unexplained abandonment of certain licenses, failed sequels and questionable strategic choices. But do you remember the rumor reported by VideoGameChronicles according to which the publisher was seeking to get closer to external partners to revive several series, including AMS and Castlevania ? VGC Diapers this week, and reporter Andy Robinson looks confident.

According to sources close to Konami, following a restructuring of the company’s game development divisions earlier this year, the publisher would like to offer new “premium” games taken from its most popular sagas. The first would be a “reimagining” of the franchise Castlevania, developed by Konami from Japan with various external collaborators.

A new Metal Gear Solid would also be in preparation at an external Chinese studio. The rumor around a remake of the first episode by Bluepoint is not really any more current, but according to Andy Robinson, it could be the remake of another component, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater ! From remastered versions of AMS originals would also be in development, and perhaps even at a more advanced stage. Tamoor Hussain from GameSpot said afterwards that he had also heard about these projects around the franchise.

Have heard about Metal Gear projects a few times, enough to make me confident it’s a genuine effort and something will show up eventually. https://t.co/v7ApAbbap1 – Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) October 1, 2021

At last, silent Hill would also be entitled to its comeback with several games developed by external studios, including a “prominent Japanese developer”. Andy Robinson believes that some of these projects could be introduced at the summer shows in the summer of 2022, so until then, we will have to take our trouble patiently. Until then Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive Experience is available from € 18.57 on Amazon.com.

Update: We’ve been told the studio behind the MGS project is Virtuous, who recently ported Dark Souls and The Outer Worlds to Switch, and contributed to blockbusters such as Battlefield 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

– VGC (@VGC_News) October 1, 2021

Update : the company behind the remake of MGS3 would be Virtuos, which has an office in China but is based in Singapore, and who has helped on Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the Switch version of The Outer Worlds or Dark Souls Remastered.

Update 2 : Eurogamer corroborates the rumor by indicating that the green light has indeed been given to develop a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The idea of ​​using the FOX Engine in line with what had been done for the cinematics of the game of MGS pachinko would have been advanced for a while, but things have surely changed since then.



