Russia beats NASA and Tom Cruise in making first space movie

Russia is set to beat NASA for filming the first feature film in space. Space agency Roscosmos plans to launch a two-person film crew to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz rocket next week. Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are expected to board the craft with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. The rocket will take off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday, October 5.

This will be the fourth space flight for Anton Shkaplerov. On the space station, the actress and filmmaker are expected to spend 10 days filming on the Russian side of the ISS, with the help of cosmonauts on board. According to the New York Times, the film titled “Challenge” will feature Yulia Peresild playing the role of a doctor. She must get to the space station to save the life of a crew member.

At a press conference, the actress claimed to feel no fear but added that “fear is a normal feeling”. As part of her training, Yulia Peresild flew a parabolic plane. The aircraft arcs from top to bottom to simulate the microgravity of the ISS for about 30 seconds.

“For the first two seconds it was scary,” the actress said before continuing, “After that, it’s beautiful.” The actress is about to beat Tom Cruise and win the title of first actor. to shoot in space NASA announced last year that it was in talks with the famous American actor to shoot a movie on the ISS, but no schedule has been released.

Roscosmos announced its own space film mission a few months later, issuing a call for applications to find actresses who could star in a feature film. The agency ultimately chose Yulia Peresild and revamped its spaceflight schedule to make an October launch possible.

NASA to break record by making room for film crew

Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko are scheduled to return to Earth aboard another Soyuz spacecraft on October 16 and land in Kazakhstan. Anton Shkaplerov will remain aboard the station on a six-month mission, while Cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy will complete his mission and return home with the film crew.





NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonaut Petr Dubrovnik, who flew to the ISS with Oleg Novitskiy, have given up their return seat for the actress and director. The two will return to Earth in March after spending nearly a year in space. At that time, Mark Vande Hei’s mission will be the longest time spent in space by an American, breaking the previous record held by astronaut Scott Kelly.

“I don’t think this is really my record – I think it would be the record of the whole team,” Mark Vande Hei told Insider in August. “It’s just another step forward for humanity. I also don’t expect this to be a record that will last very long, because we’re doing bigger and better things all the time.” A year in space would be “a drop of water in the ocean compared to a flight to Mars,” he concluded.

2021 is the year of amateur astronauts

With this flight, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko join a new cohort of space tourists and amateur astronauts. In July, billionaire Richard Branson flew to the far reaches of space, experiencing microgravity by lingering there for a few minutes aboard a space plane built by his company, Virgin Galactic. Nine days later, Jeff Bezos came close to the limits of space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft developed by Blue Origin, the company he founded in 2000.

Earlier this month, SpaceX launched its first tourist crew into orbit. Billionaire Jared Isaacman chartered the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft for a three-day flight. The mission, called Inspiration4, included Jared Isaacman and three other people, none of whom are professional astronauts. The team, however, underwent training for nearly six months before being able to board the spacecraft.

Other amateur space flights are yet to come. In December, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is expected to take a Soyuz spacecraft on his own excursion to the ISS. Then, in February, SpaceX plans to launch three clients and a former astronaut to the space station for the company Axiom Space.

