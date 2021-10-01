Sam Raimi reflects on the trauma of Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi reflects on the bitter reception of Spider-Man 3, which made him hesitate to put on his director’s cap for a Marvel movie.

Long before the era of the MCU, which still expands its number of projects, to speak of superheroes was to quote X-Men, Blade Where Spiderman. Sam Raimi, director of the spiderweb trilogy, paved the way for Avengeresque fashion, alongside the rare directors who have taken up the challenge of reviving superheroes from the nanardesque ashes of Batman & robin (and others). Spiderman having been a major critical and financial success, and Spider-man 2 having been an even more resounding bomb, the expectations for Spider-Man 3 were at the highest.

It is there that Raimi, as a good precursor of the genre, was able to experience the difficulties of a production which increasingly weighed down its specifications, demanding (among other things) the inclusion of Spider-Man in a black suit and Venom. The slogan was given: Spider-Man 3 was going to explore the dark side of Peter Parker. A decision that was absolutely not in line with the intentions of the director, who had to bend and make do with it. Consequently, the film got screwed, partly for its Peter Parker guignolesque under the influence of the symbiote, and an under-exploited Venom (the film was crumbling with sub-plots sharing three antagonists) and wasted since it only lives for the time of the third act of the film.

A glimpse into Raimi’s nightmares

Sam Raimi suffered for a long time from this critical disappointment, but water flowed under the bridges, so much so that the director joined Marvel Studios and was announced as the director of the next one. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and admitted to being a fan of the return of his Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home). However, the scar of that failure is still lodged somewhere in the director’s heart.

During the promotion of the film The Pages of Anguish that he produces, the director confided in Collider. He reconsidered this cinematic failure, and the source of hesitation he was regarding directing the next Doctor Strange movie:

“I didn’t know if I was able to face it again, because it was painful to be the director of Spider-Man 3. The internet got carried away and people didn’t like this movie. , and they let me know. So it was hard to take it, and then I saw an opening with Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, ‘Marvel is looking for a director and your name is out. Would you be interested? ‘





Raimi accusing the beginnings of digital bashing

I wondered if I was still able to do it. These kinds of films are demanding, and I finally told myself that was reason enough to get involved. I’ve always liked Doctor Strange a lot. It was not my [ndlr : super-héros] preferred, but not far behind. I really like the first film. I think its director, Scott Derrickson, did a terrific job. I thought to myself that they had left the character in an interesting place. I really didn’t think I would have made another superhero movie. It just happened like that. “

The director also added some filming anecdotes on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, like the avenues for development that he unearths in the improvisation of his actors. In any case, it took about fifteen years for the director ofevil Dead to seriously recover from his trauma, and re-engage in a superheroic production. We are hopeful that his work on the master of the mystical arts may be a pleasant and innovative proposition, and not a repeat of Spider-Man 3. Verdict on March 23, 2022 in theaters.