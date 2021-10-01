Sampaoli does his mea culpa for Gerson

Before the trip to Lille, Jorge Sampaoli was at the RLD center to participate in the traditional pre-match press conference. The manager was asked about the mixed start of Gerson, he believes that the Brazilian midfielder needs to be more involved in the game. However, he clarifies that it is the responsibility of the manager if the former Flamengo is not yet in the game. level…

It’s the manager’s fault if Gerson is not yet at the level – Sampaoli

“Gerson is a player who can play anywhere in the midfield. We want who participates more in the game and in the rhythm of Ligue 1. There is more physical intensity than in Brazil, it is the coach’s fault if he is not yet at the level. ” Jorge Sampaoli – source: Press conference (01/10/2021)

#Sampaoli: “Gerson is a player who can play anywhere in the midfield. We want who participates more in the game and in the rhythm of Ligue 1. There is more physical intensity than in Brazil, it is the coach’s fault if he is not yet at the level. “#ConfOM #LiveFCM

– Marseille Football Club (@FCMarseille) October 1, 2021

Former Marseille midfielder, Benoit Cheyrou gave his opinion on the former element of Flamengo:

Gerson is a real number 8 – Cheyrou

“Gerson is a real N.8. In this context, we are comfortable facing the game and the opposing goal. In the Sampaoli system, I find it too often too high on the pitch, even if it is surely the coach’s instructions. When you are N.8 in Gerson’s place and you are at times facing the opposing goal, you can enhance yourself by leaning on a center forward, by combining with him, by giving him deep passes. . ” Benoit Cheyrou– Source: La Provence (09/29/21)