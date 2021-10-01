More

    Sampaoli does not hit the arbitration, Guendouzi still shaken by his best enemy!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

    At the end of the very lively but virgin OM – Galatasaray (0-0), Jorge Sampaoli took the floor. If the Argentine coach believes that his Marseille team “deserves to have six points” instead of two in this group stage of the Europa League (“We were clearly superior to Lokomotiv Moscow and still significantly superior to Galatasaray, tonight” ), the latter does not hide behind the VAR to justify this sharing of points.

    “The penalty refused to Guendouzi? The ref was very close to the action, then he used VAR to make a decision. I do not take care of that, I take care of the players and the field, ”slipped the hot OM coach, who saw his president Pablo Longoria go down to the field to complain to the referee body.

    “Likkleman needs to relax before I rip this wig off your head”

    Main accused on the penalty awarded then finally withdrawn by video assistance, the Dutchman Patrick Van Arnholt did not fail to sting Mattéo Guendouzi on Twitter after the meeting: “You had to open your mouth after VAR had proved that you had Wrong … Likkleman needs to relax before I rip this wig off your head. Well done to my Lions for a well deserved point on the roads ”.

    The former Manchester United player obviously did not appreciate the words of the French international hot on RMC Sport 1 while Guendouzi confirmed that, for him, there was a fault …

    The reactions of Sampaoli and Van Arnholt

    There has been a lot of talk about refereeing after OM – Galatasaray (0-0) this Thursday evening. If Jorge Sampaoli did not want to argue, Mattéo Guendouzi did … And that displeased his Dutch counterpart Patrick Van Arnholt.

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleStock market: the electric car puts the automotive industry in overvoltage
    Next articleAccused of 3 rapes and targeted by an arrest warrant, the program director of France Televisions, Diego Buñuel, is “temporarily withdrawing from his functions”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC