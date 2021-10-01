Sampaoli does not hit the arbitration, Guendouzi still shaken by his best enemy!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lens: the debrief

At the end of the very lively but virgin OM – Galatasaray (0-0), Jorge Sampaoli took the floor. If the Argentine coach believes that his Marseille team “deserves to have six points” instead of two in this group stage of the Europa League (“We were clearly superior to Lokomotiv Moscow and still significantly superior to Galatasaray, tonight” ), the latter does not hide behind the VAR to justify this sharing of points.

“The penalty refused to Guendouzi? The ref was very close to the action, then he used VAR to make a decision. I do not take care of that, I take care of the players and the field, ”slipped the hot OM coach, who saw his president Pablo Longoria go down to the field to complain to the referee body.

“Likkleman needs to relax before I rip this wig off your head”

Main accused on the penalty awarded then finally withdrawn by video assistance, the Dutchman Patrick Van Arnholt did not fail to sting Mattéo Guendouzi on Twitter after the meeting: “You had to open your mouth after VAR had proved that you had Wrong … Likkleman needs to relax before I rip this wig off your head. Well done to my Lions for a well deserved point on the roads ”.

The former Manchester United player obviously did not appreciate the words of the French international hot on RMC Sport 1 while Guendouzi confirmed that, for him, there was a fault …

Running your mouth after VAR proved you wrong … likkleman needs to relax before I snatch that wig off your head? ￰ ﾟ ﾏ ﾽ ‍♂️?

Well done to my lions? for a well earned point on the roads? ￢ ﾝ ﾤ ️ pic.twitter.com/YQmmtVGcPa – Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) September 30, 2021