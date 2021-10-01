Samsung Days at Amazon: smartphones, screens and connected watches benefit before the end

The Samsung Days are launched and they will continue until Sunday inclusive! This special promotional period at Amazon highlights Samsung products. We thus find smartphones, connected watches, screens, SSDs, etc. And with discounts of up to -56%, there’s plenty to do great business!

Just after the French Days, if you missed the boat, you can catch up with the Samsung Days! This special promotion period is happening only at Amazon and it highlights Samsung branded products. With discounts and rebate coupons offered on all selected products, there is a way to save money!

See offers for Samsung Days at Amazon

Samsung is the benchmark for hardware and high-tech products. Component PC, smartphone, connected watch, screen, tablet, headphones, headphones, Samsung is everywhere, and has a know-how that makes all the difference.

Able to stand up to the tenors like Apple on the mobile or LG on the screens, Samsung has managed to make a place for itself in the highly competitive world of high-tech and hardware..

Choosing a Samsung product is usually a wise and long-term investment. We think in particular of the curved screens of the Odyssey G3, G5 and G7 range, which make all the difference in the market for curved gaming screens. The same is true for watches connected with the Galaxy Watch 4 which are able to hold out against Apple Watch.

See offers for Samsung Days at Amazon

Smartwatches, Smartphones, Screens: selected offers for Samsung Days at Amazon

In the offers put forward during these Samsung Days, we find in particular a few products that have the merit of shining for their performance and the promotion granted. We thus find:

The Samsung Odyssey G5

This Samsung screen has a 27-inch VA panel, its refresh rate is 144Hz and its response time is 1ms. What he does that he is particularly responsive and fluid in terms of his image. In addition to that, its radius of curvature is 1000R. Which means that it is very curved and that it is a real invitation to immersion. Offered at less than 270 €, we are on a very good deal!





See Display Deals for Samsung Days at Amazon

Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD

This SSD is able to deploy a sequential write speed of up to 3.500MB / s! With its 2280 format, it will suit many configurations to which it can provide 2 TB of hyper-accessible storage. Basically, it’s a real boost that you bring to your PC, for less than 220 €!

View Samsung Days SSD Deals at Amazon

Connected watches: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Connected watches have become quite popular in recent years, and Samsung has managed to do well with its ranges. Whether it is a bracelet or a watch, you can always find something to equip yourself with. And there, the Watch 4 Classic 4G is on sale. With so many innovations and functions, we are clearly in front of one of the most advanced connected watches of the moment. Whether it’s your sports performance or your health data, it is able to quantify a number of things and make them easily accessible to you. And of course, she tells the time exactly.

See the offers on connected objects for Samsung Days at Amazon