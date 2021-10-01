Samsung M32 smartphone available at a reduced price

Samsung smartphones are benchmarks in the field. It turns out that the 2021 M32 model benefits from a very attractive reduction!

The Galaxy smartphones from Samsung have conquered the market with different variations corresponding to the needs of consumers. This 2021 smartphone has a large 6.4 ”Super Amoled FHD + screen that allows you to enjoy your photos and videos with great fidelity to the displayed colors. For this it has a quadruple photo sensors of 64 MP which allows you to take photos with better clarity.

Buy Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone for € 249

The characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy M32

The Galaxy M32 has an Octo-Core processor with 6 GB of RAM for fast and efficient performance. Enjoy 128 GB of internal storage or add even more space with a MicroSD card up to 1 TB.

The advantage of these smartphones is precisely the presence of a micro-SD card port in order to extend the memory capacities. Manufacturers tend to remove this element from current phones.

Brands preferring to rely on high base storage, or on several models with different capacities depending on their selling price. So when it is possible to use an SD card up to 1TB, this is something rare enough to be highlighted.





Another important point is its autonomy! The 5,000 mAh battery lets you watch your content all day long without interruption. And thanks to an ultra-fast 25W charge, the Galaxy M32 regains full power very quickly.

Finally, one last point to emphasize: in the box of the smartphone you will find a USB-C charger as well as the cable that goes with it. It may seem anecdotal but at a time when manufacturers tell themselves that everyone is equipped, when this is not the case, it can be very practical.

