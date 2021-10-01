Scarlet Nexus: patch 1.04 and the 1st paid DLC pack presented in video, a trailer to celebrate the integration with Xbox Game Pass

Launched last June on consoles and PC, Scarlet nexus is as a reminder a new license ofAction-RPG claiming the kind Brain Punk. Since then we can also follow his anime which already has 14 episodes, but that’s good the game that remakes the news with the announcement of an update 1.04 and a first DLC paying. Yes, the announcement had rather gone unnoticed earlier this month, but Bandai Namco intends to offer three such content over the months.

the Bond Enhancement Pack 1, scheduled for an undisclosed date, will add original costumes and weapon sets, including the Fairy Tale Attracts designed by Yūsuke Kozaki (mangaka and designer on several games Fire emblem, among others). A total of 10 new episodes for the link system and an extra level for these called EX will also be part of this DLC, the price of which has not been communicated.

If you don’t want to shell out a penny more, the’update 1.04 will allow you to take part in more than 50 additional challenges, with costumes and skins weapons as a reward. Additional dialogues and modules in stores are also expected.

Otherwise, as we reported earlier, Scarlet nexus has just joined the Xbox Game Pass, it was well worth a trailer dedicated!





