Scarlett Johansson and Disney make peace on “Black Widow”

via Associated Press Scarlett Johansson and Disney make peace after her complaint about the release of “Black Widow” (illustrative photo from February 9, 2020)

CUTURE – Scarlett Johansson and Disney announced this Thursday, September 30 that they have reached an agreement on the financial dispute between them since the film’s release Black widow streaming at the same time as in theaters, which the actress considered to be a breach of contract.

Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s highest paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of the proceeds raised by the highly anticipated Marvel film, of which she is the star, according to a complaint filed in late July in a court in Los Angeles.

She therefore estimated that the release of the film simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, the entertainment giant’s video-on-demand service, had ended for her in a shortfall of several million dollars.





Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, claimed for its part not to have violated the contract, accusing the actress of ignoring “the horrible and prolonged global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

An agreement that delights everyone

Scheduled for 2020, the release of Black widow had been postponed several times due to the closure of cinemas caused by the health crisis.

Thanks to this agreement, the terms of which have not been disclosed, Scarlett Johansson and Disney are now once again best friends in the world. “I’m glad we were able to resolve our differences with Disney,” the actress wrote in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished together over the years and have immensely appreciated my artistic relationship with their team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the coming years, ”she continues.

“I am very happy that we have come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black widow“, Writes Alan Bergman, president of the Disney studios, praising” his contributions to the film franchise Marvel “. According to the specialized site Deadline citing a source familiar with the matter, the deal would run into “tens of millions” of dollars.

