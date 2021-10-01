Scarlett Johansson finally returns to Disney after Black Widow scandal

After the complaint filed against the studio for the release of Black widow streaming, actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney have finally buried the hatchet.

Since actress and producer Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract after the film’s hybrid release Black widow in streaming and theaters, you didn’t have to be Nostradamus to predict that this dispute would be settled out of court and with a big check (the studio having no interest in setting a legal precedent). The one who played Natasha Romanoff for more than 10 years at Marvel and the Hollywood giant have therefore not surprisingly found a middle ground (understand a middle ground), just days after Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the studio will finally adapt its contracts according to the eventualities of its productions.

Black Widow got it right

The terms of this new amicable agreement were not communicated, but according to Deadline, the sum would amount to “several tens of millions of dollars“, although it is not known whether it is less than or equal to the financial loss of 50 million dollars that Scarlett Johansson would have suffered as a result of the hack that cannibalized the box office revenues on which she was to earn a percentage.

The popular actress (who has meanwhile joined Wes Anderson’s next film) formalized her reconciliation with the juggernaut in a press release relayed by The Hollywood Reporter, in which we find the usual cordial and ready-to-use formulas, a sign of a return to normal:

“I’m glad we were able to resolve our disagreements with Disney. I am incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished together over the years and have immensely appreciated my artistic relationship with their team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the coming years. “





Scarlett Johansson therefore remains at Disney

Alan Bergman, president of the Disney studios, has also formalized their reunion, unearthing in the process one of the projects that we have not heard from since the divorce proceedings:

“I am very happy that we have come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s The Tower of Terror.“

Announced last June, the filmThe Tower of Terror will therefore be the next adaptation of the Tower of Terror, one of the famous attractions of Disney’s theme parks. The screenplay will be written by Josh Cooley (director and screenwriter of Toy story 4), while Scarlett Johansson will produce through her company These Pictures, in addition to possibly landing a lead role.