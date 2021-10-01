Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB review: an SSD with ultra-fast heatsink and PS5 compatible

The FireCuda 530s sold with a heat sink are no different from those sold without. There are thus SSDs in M.2 2280 format operating on a PCIe 4.0 interface with support for the NVMe 1.4 standard. On this version called “with heat sink”, there is a fairly sober radiator whose smooth metal plate is simply adorned with an orange line characteristic of Seagate SSDs intended for gamers. Not very thick (9.84 mm for this 1 TB version), it allows the use of the FireCuda 530 in the Sony PS5 console.

Unlike the 2 and 4 TB versions, the 1 TB version is content with chips housed on the front of the SSD, the rear being without. There are four 176-layer TLC 3D NAND memory chips from Micron’s factories. Fairly recent chips which take over from those of 96 layers. This change allows Micron to produce larger capacity chips with the same footprint. Enough to reduce costs for the same chip capacity.

The management of the four NAND chips is entrusted to a Phison PS5018-E18 controller engraved in 12 nm on the way to becoming fairly standard on high-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs. It can be found for example on the Corsair MP600 Pro and MSI Spatium M480. Finally, a 1 GB cache memory chip completes the package.

The warranty is 5 years or 1275 TB of written data, whichever comes first. The write guarantee is such that we certainly come to the end of the 5 years long before having done even half of the guaranteed writing.