“Seinfeld”, the “show on nothing”, arrives on Netflix

From left to right: Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, in “Seinfeld”. FILES / HMB / AFP

Two years after announcing the acquisition of Seinfeld, the nine seasons of the sitcom “On nothing”, created by stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his sidekick Larry David (to whom we owe, a few years later, the formidable Larry and his navel), are now live on Netflix. For once everyone benefits at the same time: the series is accessible regardless of the region of the globe from which we “stream”.

Two decades after its disappearance from French screens – it was broadcast on Canal Jimmy and Canal +, massacred by a particularly failed French dubbing – this series, which would have absolutely no chance of existing today, replaces The Office or Friends in the category of “heritage” shows available on the platform. Still available in France for a few months, Friends no longer in the United States since last year, and The Office left Netflix at the end of 2020.





The amount of the transaction was not disclosed, but it probably runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Since it acquired the broadcasting rights (non-exclusive), Netflix has not stopped seeing the price of Friends increase from 30 million to 100 million dollars (86 million euros) per year, in 2018. And when NBCUniversal wanted to recover the rights to the sitcom The Office for her own Peacock streaming service, she had to shell out as much as half a billion dollars.

Logic of the “old pot”

As a corollary of the multiplication of platforms on the market, the price of this type of series increases a little more each year, and the competition rages on to snatch up the “sure values”, capable of attracting and retaining a large number of people. subscriber base. Audience measurements show that old series are the most watched content, across all platforms. Champion any category: The Office, the most “streamed” series in 2020 according to surveys by the American firm Nielsen. What to put into perspective the satisfecit of the co-general manager of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, who commented, during a conference in Los Angeles, on September 27, the time of viewing of the original contents developed by the platform.

Each of the 180 episodes intersperses scenes at the “comedy club” – Jerry Seinfeld is inspired by his life and his ball-buddies to write his sketches – and everyday scenes

Seinfeld should not escape the logic of the “old pot”, even if the series is not necessarily the easiest to access for an audience accustomed to La Casa de papel and to Stranger Things. A forerunner, when sitcoms feature families, this “old-fashioned” show (cardboard decorations and audience laughter) films, a few years before Friends, a bunch of cheerfully neurotic single buddies, pure New Yorkers, at a time when living in the Big Apple didn’t have to be a millionaire. Each of the 180 episodes (it is also because producing series of this length is no longer possible today that platforms are tearing them off) intersperses scenes at the “comedy club” – Jerry Seinfeld is inspired by his life and his ball-buddies to write his sketches – and everyday scenes.

